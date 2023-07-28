Jim Harbaugh calls Michigan's JJ McCarthy 'once in a generation' QB, compares to Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen

(WXYZ) — Jim Harbaugh called Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy a "once in a generation" QB, comparing him to Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

"I searched my memory for someone who has been a first-time starter and had a better first year as a first-time starter and I can't come up with one," Harbaugh said at Big Ten media days on Thursday. "He's a once-in-a-generational type of quarterback at Michigan."

"The thing that I think makes him the most special and that differentiates good and great is he's willing to do anything for his teammates and anything for his team."

In his first full year as a starter, McCarthy threw for 22 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He competed 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,719 yards.

Teammates have called his playmaking ability a skill similar to the one top NFL quarterbacks possess. Harbaugh echoed that.

"I think there's some comparison to Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and I know there are others that have that level of talent-plus at the quarterback position to do anything for their team," Harbaugh said.

