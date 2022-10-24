Jim Harbaugh calls James Franklin 'ringleader' of Penn State's 'sophomoric ploy' in Michigan tunnel

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh and Michigan just want to focus on Michigan State, and two weeks ago, they just wanted to get to their locker room at halftime.

Penn State and U-M had an altercation in the newly-named Lloyd Carr Tunnel during halftime of their game on Oct. 15. James Franklin blamed Michigan for the issue.

"The one tunnel is a problem," Franklin said. "It's a problem and has been. To me, we need to put a policy in place from a conference perspective in my mind that's going to stop that. We're not the first team to kind of get into a jawing match in the tunnel."

Michigan points to video captured by Isaiah Hole during the incident that shows Penn State stopping and stalling the process.

"I've really got bigger fish to fry than coach Franklin's opinion on the halftime tunnel from a game ago," Harbaugh said.

"All they've got to do is walk into their locker room. I think you saw pretty clearly that they completely stopped, they weren't letting us get up the tunnel. It just seemed like such a sophomoric ploy to try to keep us out of our locker room, and (James Franklin) looked like he was the ring leader of the whole thing."