Jim Harbaugh announces Michigan coaching assignments for first three games of season

(WXYZ) — Jim Harbaugh announced the game day coaching duties for Michigan's first three games of the 2023 season Thursday.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will handle head coaching responsibilities for the Wolverines' season opener against East Carolina on September 2.

During Michigan's September 9 game against UNLV, special teams coordinator/safeties coach Jay Harbaugh will lead the first half and run game coordinator/running backs coach Mike Hart will lead the second half.

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will serve as game day coach on September 16 against Bowling Green.

"I’m certain that all will be impressed with the four coaches’ ability to direct and manage the game,” said Harbaugh, who will serve a three-game suspension to begin the season. "It’s been well documented that we have a very talented coaching staff and I believe that all 10 assistant coaches will be head coaches in the near future. They are all capable of leading a team at an elite level. I know that everyone will handle their responsibilities and help our players to be the best version of themselves on and off the field this fall and beyond."

Harbaugh is scheduled to return from suspension for Michigan's Big Ten opener against Rutgers on September 23.