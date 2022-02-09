Watch
Michigan coaches Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss to work as co-offensive coordinators

Paul Sancya/AP
Michigan co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore watches in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 6:33 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 21:01:01-05

(WXYZ) — Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh added Grant Newsome to his coaching staff as the program’s tight end coach. Newsome was a student assistant with Michigan from 2018-19.

There has also been a reorganization of the offensive coaching staff after former offensive coordinator Josh Gattis left Michigan for the offensive coordinator job at Miami.

Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss will co-coordinate the offense for the Wolverines.

Moore is in his second season as co-offensive coordinator.

Weiss joined the staff last year from the Baltimore Ravens and will continue his work with the quarterbacks, in addition to his new responsibilities.

Ron Bellamy will move to coaching the wide receivers after working with the program’s safeties last season

