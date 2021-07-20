Jets assistant coach hurt in 'horrific' bike accident

An assistant coach for the New York Jets is in a hospital in California after suffering injuries in a "horrific" bike accident over the weekend.

According to the Associated Press and ESPN, Greg Knapp is currently in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bike Saturday near his home in Danville, California, around 3 p.m. local time.

Police said the driver involved in the single motorist accident is cooperating with them, ESPN reported.

On Tuesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh released a statement confirming the incident and asking fans for prayers.

"Greg is such an amazing individual it is hard to imagine the challenge facing him and his family," Saleh said in the statement. "Greg's fun nature, kind disposition, and wealth of knowledge has allowed him to make genuine connections with all of our coaches, players, and staff since he has been here. I ask that you keep him in your prayers as we all pull for him to recover from this horrific accident."

Knapp’s family also released a statement through the team.

"Greg is an amazing father and husband whose passion for life can be felt in all his interactions with people," the family said. "He is our rock and biggest supporter, pushing us to all strive to better ourselves each day with constant love and inspiration. While many know him for his achievements as a coach, his impact as a father and husband [is] far greater. We are so fortunate to have him in our lives. We are sincerely thankful to all those who have continued to reach out and provide support -- it has meant the world to us. We ask that you continue to pray for Greg and our family during this time."

During his 25-year coaching career, Knapp has coached Peyton Manning and Steve Young.

Before joining the Jets, he's made stops in Atlanta, Oakland, Seattle, Denver, and Houston.