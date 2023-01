Jessie Lemonier, a linebacker who played for the Lions in seven games in 2021, has died at the age of 25. The team made the announcement Thursday.

The 25-year-old went undrafted after going to Liberty and was signed to the Lions in September 2021 to the practice squad.

He was promoted and appeared in seven games for Detroit, including starting two games and had 8 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Lemonier had recently signed with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL.