Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Jamaal Williams is here to tell you his Lions touchdown dance was different than 'Key and Peele’

Jamaal Williams Lions Vikings Football
Craig Lassig/AP
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates after scoring on a 13-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Jamaal Williams Lions Vikings Football
Posted at 9:01 AM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 09:01:49-04

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Jamaal Williams is here to tell you his touchdown dance was different than 'Key and Peele.'

“No disrespect to Mr. Key,” the Lions running back said. “I’ve seen all of ‘Key and Peele.’”

Williams' celebration following his 13-yard rushing touchdown in the Detroit Lions' 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings was short-lived.

Williams was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for his hip-swiveling moves.

Viewers were quick to draw comparisons to a sketch from the Comedy Central series 'Key & Peele', in which a pelvic-thrusting wide receiver played by Keegan-Michael Key gets called for excessive celebration due to "too many pumps."

"That's three pumps and the rule book says you cannot have more than two," one of the commentators says in the sketch.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!