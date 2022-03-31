It's official: Michigan's Naz Hillmon enters WNBA draft

She's a player Kim Barnes Arico believes could have her jersey retired in the rafters of the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. And now, she's officially heading to the WNBA. Naz Hillmon announced on her Twitter account that she's entering her name in the WNBA draft and that she's grateful for the opportunities that the University of Michigan afforded her.

KBA said Naz's jersey should be retired in the rafters of the Crisler. Let's see what the @umichwbball All-American can do in the WNBA. https://t.co/vfpOZSeDPi — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) March 31, 2022

Michigan was knocked out of the 2022 NCAA women's basketball tournament by No. 1 seed Louisville. Hillmon did have the option to stay one more year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is opting to go pro.

"To the most amazing fans on God's green earth, thank you for all of your love and support. As I move forward in the next chapter of my life, I look forward to bringing all of you with me. I am truly humbled by the unity of the U-M community," Hillmon said in her tweet.

Naz is something special for @umichwbball. She finishes her final game on her home court with 27 points, 11 rebounds. That’s her 26th double double this season. The 50th of her career, a program record. pic.twitter.com/o3JhfIQd5M — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) March 21, 2022

Hillmon was the leader of Michigan's record-breaking year. She became the program's first All-American and is the first player at Michigan, in the men or women's program, to hit both 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. She also holds the program record for 52 double-doubles during her career.

