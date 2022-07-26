DETROIT (WXYZ) — PGA Tour professional Max Homa said it's good to be back in the Motor City for the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, and he talked about his new fanhood for the Detroit Lions.

Homa said he is buddies with Lions Quarterback Jared Goff, as both of them went to the University of California, Berkeley.

Related: Full coverage of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic

"I've become kind of a part-time Lions fan," Homa said to our Brad Galli this week.

When Brad asked if he knew what that meant and what he was getting into, he said he did.

"Like I said, I'm a part-time fan so it's a little easier on me than everybody else," he said.

Homa has four PGA Tour wins and is the 20th-ranked player in the world. His most recent win came in May at the Wells Fargo Championship. He also finished tied for 13th at this year's PGA Championship, his best finish in a major.

He finished tied for 25th in 2021 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and tied for 42nd in 2019.

"It's nice to be back in Detroit, I really like the golf course here," Homa said. "Getting to go to the baseball games and downtown is fun," he said.