'It sucks.' What Michigan players & coaches said after loss to Michigan State

(WXYZ) — Michigan players and Head Coach Jim Harbaugh reacted to the 37-33 loss to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon in East Lansing.

The Wolverines got off to a strong start, but it was two late fourth-quarter turnovers that sealed the game for the Spartans: A fumble by quarterback J.J. McCarthy and an interception on the final drive by quarterback Cade McNamara.

"It sucks, Michigan Center Andrew Vastardis said. "A lot of people are gonna jump off the bandwagon. The season's not over."

They made plays, we made plays, and sometimes we shot ourselves in the foot and didn't punch it in," Vastardis added.

McNamara also said that he can't make the throw he made at the end of the game.

"I think I need to do better. I just can't do that at the end of the game, I need to check it down or something," McNamara said.

He did say that the team played well in many areas of the game.

"I thought we did a good job of executing on third down," he said.

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh also spoke after the game, including to the referees during the game regarding two plays that were overturned and some penalties.

"I made my thoughts known as the game was going on," he said.