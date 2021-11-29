Iowa, Michigan to meet in Big Ten football championship in Indianapolis

The Iowa Hawkeyes and Michigan Wolverines are set to meet in the 2021 Big Ten Football Championship Game presented by Discover, which will be played at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium.

Iowa defeated Nebraska, 28-21, on Friday to improve to 10-2 overall and 7-2 in conference play. The Hawkeyes’ victory, coupled with Minnesota’s 23-13 win over Wisconsin on Saturday, gave Iowa the outright West Division title and a spot in the Big Ten Football Championship Game for the second time in program history.

Minnesota! Big win at home for the Gophers, beating No. 14 Wisconsin 23-13 to keep the Badgers out of the Big Ten Championship. Michigan will face Iowa for the conference title Saturday in Indianapolis. — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) November 28, 2021

The Hawkeyes last claimed a division title in 2015 when they finished the regular season with an unblemished 8-0 record in Big Ten play and went on to play Michigan State in the Big Ten Football Championship Game.

With a 42-27 victory over Ohio State on Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines clinched a berth into the Big Ten Football Championship Game for the first time in program history and earned a share of the Big Ten East Division title. Michigan captured the division title for the second time in program history and finishes the 2021 regular season 11-1 overall and 8-1 in conference play, the team’s best mark in the Big Ten since 2018.

The 2021 Big Ten Football Championship Game presented by Discover will be televised nationally on FOX, with Compass Media Networks providing national radio coverage. The winner will earn the Amos Alonzo Stagg Championship Trophy and a chance to play in one of the six bowls that comprise the College Football Playoff, including the Rose Bowl Game.

