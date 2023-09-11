Watch Now
Interview with Jim Harbaugh: JJ McCarthy in Andrew Luck's league, chain gang for son's game a 'silver lining'

Posted at 7:47 PM, Sep 11, 2023
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh talked with WXYZ in his weekly interview, discussing Michigan's win over UNLV.

He talked with Brad Galli about:

· What he liked about the win, as he served the second of his three-game suspension
· "Pretty obvious" JJ McCarthy is in the league of Andrew Luck and other generational QBs
· Blake Corum's comeback from leg surgery
· Working on the chain gang for his son's game was a "silver lining"
· Jim's dad Jack is already talking trash, telling him Bowling Green will kick U-M's butt

