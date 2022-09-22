Watch Now
INTERVIEW: Red Wings new coach Derek Lalonde talks as training camp opens

Adam Tabor
Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde talked with Brad Gali after his first day running training camp in Traverse City.
Posted at 5:40 PM, Sep 22, 2022
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde talked after his first day running training camp in Traverse City. He feels the passion of Wings fans.

"I would do the media quite often in Tampa, and in the Zooms I'd face three people. We're no longer in Tampa anymore, with the hockey media," he said.

