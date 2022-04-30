INTERVIEW: Aidan Hutchinson always wanted to play for Lions, excited to suit up for Dan Campbell

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Aidan Hutchinson always wanted to play for Lions, and the No. 2 overall pick is excited to suit up for Dan Campbell and Detroit.
From Divine Child to Michigan to the Lions: Hutchinson said he loves playing football in our state — and feels like he thrives in the weather.
Watch Brad Galli's interview with Hutchinson below:
INTERVIEW: Aidan Hutchinson always wanted to play for the Lions, and the No. 2 overall pick is excited to suit up for Dan Campbell.— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 29, 2022
From Divine Child to Michigan to the Lions: Hutchinson said he loves playing football in our state — and feels like he thrives in the weather. pic.twitter.com/hxnxWEWvJI