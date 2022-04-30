Watch
INTERVIEW: Aidan Hutchinson always wanted to play for Lions, excited to suit up for Dan Campbell

Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions' No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, talks one-on-one with Brad Galli in Allen Park.
Posted at 10:54 AM, Apr 30, 2022
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Aidan Hutchinson always wanted to play for Lions, and the No. 2 overall pick is excited to suit up for Dan Campbell and Detroit.

From Divine Child to Michigan to the Lions: Hutchinson said he loves playing football in our state — and feels like he thrives in the weather.

