Inside Jim Harbaugh's office: Michigan coach gives behind-the-scenes tour after beating Ohio State

Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh showed off his massive office to our Brad Galli this week. Harbaugh gave us the behind-the-scenes tour, showcasing his cherished memories and mementos throughout his time at Michigan, the NFL and his life.
Posted at 10:27 AM, Nov 30, 2022
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Behind the scenes with Michigan football: after beating Ohio State, Jim Harbaugh gave WXYZ a tour of his office.

Our cameras were rolling the entire time.

Harbaugh showed off the game balls he's collected over the years, the special mementos and gifts from his football career, and the quotes that inspire him. On one wall in the office, there is a wall showcasing the Michigan football players who moved on to play in the NFL.

The office inside Schembechler Hall has, as you can imagine, many photos featuring the now-head-coach with his college coach.

Check out the exclusive video:

