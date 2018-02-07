Indianapolis Colts fans throw shade at Josh McDaniels after he backs out of coaching deal

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 4:06AM EST expiring February 7 at 12:15PM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Winter Storm Watch issued February 7 at 4:06AM EST expiring February 10 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 3:35AM EST expiring February 7 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, Van Buren
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 3:35AM EST expiring February 7 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 3:11AM EST expiring February 7 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saint Clair, Washtenaw, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 11:58PM EST expiring February 7 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Ottawa, Van Buren
Flood Advisory issued February 6 at 8:50PM EST expiring February 7 at 10:50PM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued February 6 at 8:50PM EST expiring February 7 at 10:49PM EST in effect for: Clinton
