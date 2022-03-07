Watch
Sports

Actions

Indiana-Michigan, Maryland-Michigan State rematch in Big Ten men's tournament bracket

FILE Big Ten Basketball
Michael Conroy/AP
FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, the seating area at Bankers Life Fieldhouse is empty as media and staff mill about in Indianapolis after the Big Ten Conference announced that remainder of the men's NCAA college basketball games tournament was cancelled. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
FILE Big Ten Basketball
Posted at 10:13 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 10:13:49-05

(WXYZ) — Michigan and Michigan State will begin Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament play Thursday in Indianapolis.

The Wolverines, the No. 8 seed, will face No. 9 seed Indiana in the second round. Later in the day, No. 7 seed Michigan State faces No. 10 seed Maryland in a rematch of the Spartans' win Sunday in East Lansing.

BIG TEN MEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
All Times Eastern

First Round - Wednesday, March 9
6:00 – Game 1: #13 Nebraska vs. #12 Northwestern (BTN)
8:30 – Game 2: #14 Minnesota vs. #11 Penn State (BTN)

Second Round - Thursday, March 10
11:30 AM – Game 3: #9 Indiana vs. #8 Michigan (BTN)
2:00 – Game 4: (Game 1 Winner) vs. #5 Iowa (BTN)
6:30 – Game 5: #10 Maryland vs. #7 Michigan State (BTN)
9:00 – Game 6: (Game 2 Winner) vs. #6 Ohio State (BTN)

Quarterfinals - Friday, March 11
11:30 AM – Game 7: (Game 3 Winner) vs. #1 Illinois (BTN)
2:00 – Game 8: (Game 4 Winner) vs. #4 Rutgers (BTN)
6:30 – Game 9: (Game 5 Winner) vs. #2 Wisconsin (BTN)
9:00 – Game 10: (Game 6 Winner) vs. #3 Purdue (BTN)

Semifinals - Saturday, March 12
1:00 – Game 11: (Game 7 Winner) vs. (Game 8 Winner) (CBS)
3:30 – Game 12: (Game 9 Winner) vs. (Game 10 Winner) (CBS)

Championship - Sunday, March 13
3:30 – (Game 11 Winner) vs. (Game 12 Winner) (CBS)

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!