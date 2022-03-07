Indiana-Michigan, Maryland-Michigan State rematch in Big Ten men's tournament bracket

(WXYZ) — Michigan and Michigan State will begin Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament play Thursday in Indianapolis.

The Wolverines, the No. 8 seed, will face No. 9 seed Indiana in the second round. Later in the day, No. 7 seed Michigan State faces No. 10 seed Maryland in a rematch of the Spartans' win Sunday in East Lansing.

BIG TEN MEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

All Times Eastern

First Round - Wednesday, March 9

6:00 – Game 1: #13 Nebraska vs. #12 Northwestern (BTN)

8:30 – Game 2: #14 Minnesota vs. #11 Penn State (BTN)

Second Round - Thursday, March 10

11:30 AM – Game 3: #9 Indiana vs. #8 Michigan (BTN)

2:00 – Game 4: (Game 1 Winner) vs. #5 Iowa (BTN)

6:30 – Game 5: #10 Maryland vs. #7 Michigan State (BTN)

9:00 – Game 6: (Game 2 Winner) vs. #6 Ohio State (BTN)

Quarterfinals - Friday, March 11

11:30 AM – Game 7: (Game 3 Winner) vs. #1 Illinois (BTN)

2:00 – Game 8: (Game 4 Winner) vs. #4 Rutgers (BTN)

6:30 – Game 9: (Game 5 Winner) vs. #2 Wisconsin (BTN)

9:00 – Game 10: (Game 6 Winner) vs. #3 Purdue (BTN)

Semifinals - Saturday, March 12

1:00 – Game 11: (Game 7 Winner) vs. (Game 8 Winner) (CBS)

3:30 – Game 12: (Game 9 Winner) vs. (Game 10 Winner) (CBS)

Championship - Sunday, March 13

3:30 – (Game 11 Winner) vs. (Game 12 Winner) (CBS)