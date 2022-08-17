Watch Now
Sports

Actions

'I'm all in.' Detroit Lions fans & celebrities react to 2nd 'Hard Knocks' episode

'Hard Knocks' episode two features deeper look at Lions, Dan Campbell's messages | Brad Galli has more
Posted at 9:18 AM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 09:18:57-04

DETROIT, Mich. — Fans once again took to social media on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning to talk about the second episode of "Hard Knocks" with the Detroit Lions.

The first episode had people around the country excited as they focused on the team, specifically the coaching staff and Head Coach Dan Campbell.

In the second episode, the focus shifted to some of the team's players, including linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, running back D'Andre Swift, center Frank Ragnow and more.

It also focuses on the team's first preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, which the Lions lost 27-23.

Detroit gained some fans after the first episode, and people reacted the same way to episode two, including metro Detroit native and actor Jeff Daniels.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!