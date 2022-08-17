'I'm all in.' Detroit Lions fans & celebrities react to 2nd 'Hard Knocks' episode

DETROIT, Mich. — Fans once again took to social media on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning to talk about the second episode of "Hard Knocks" with the Detroit Lions.

The first episode had people around the country excited as they focused on the team, specifically the coaching staff and Head Coach Dan Campbell.

In the second episode, the focus shifted to some of the team's players, including linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, running back D'Andre Swift, center Frank Ragnow and more.

It also focuses on the team's first preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, which the Lions lost 27-23.

Detroit gained some fans after the first episode, and people reacted the same way to episode two, including metro Detroit native and actor Jeff Daniels.

Dan Campbell will make you want to turn off hardknocks so you can go watch more film and put in more work 😂 — Kupe. (@colton_kuper) August 17, 2022

Rodriguez turning heads already. Love to see it!! #HardKnocks — Big 👣 🏁 (@Rod_Rillo) August 17, 2022

I’ve watched every Hard Knocks



I’m convinced this Lions team might win the Super Bowl



What a staff — CashoutKing (@CKJisBACK) August 17, 2022