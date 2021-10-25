Watch
ICYMI: Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider wears jersey No. 53 because of Herbie the Love Bug

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) plays against the Calgary Flames in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Moritz Seider Red Wings
Posted at 5:04 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 17:04:59-04

Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider wears jersey No. 53 because of Herbie the Love Bug. Watch his comments from over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

