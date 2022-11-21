Hronek scores twice to lead Red Wings over Blue Jackets 6-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Filip Hronek scored twice in the second period, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-1 Saturday night for their second straight road win.

Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, and Ben Chiarot, Dominik Kubalik and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored for Detroit. Moritz Seider had three assists, and Lucas Raymond and Andrew Copp each had two. Ville Husso stopped 26 shots.

“We’re just staying patient,” Seider said. “We’re a little bit up and down, but we just trust our system in the end will definitely work out, and I think you saw a little bit today.”

Emil Bemstrom scored for Columbus, and Joonas Korpisalo had 31 saves.

Larkin scored at 9:58 of the first on a Red Wings power-play before Bemstrom pulled Columbus even 43 seconds into the second.

It was all Red Wings after that.

Hronek made it 2-1 burying a Columbus turnover coughed up in front of Korpisalo and Chiarot added a goal with a shot from the blueline at 10:45.

Hronek gave Detroit a three-goal lead with his second of the period with just under 3 minutes remaining.

“He’s keeping his game simple,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “What I like, he got beat on the first goal against, something he hasn’t done all year, a 1-on-1 play, and he took it personal and got his game going.”

Kubalik then put the Red Wings up 5-1 with a one-timer 32 seconds into a power player at 5:21 of the third period before Bertuzzi capped the scoring at 9:04.

“We were fine for a period and a bit,” Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said. “We started to force things that weren’t there, and it can go bad real quick. We’ve got to clean that up.”

IN THE LEAD

Kubalík leads the Red Wings in goals (nine), points (21), power-play goals (four), assists (12) and power-play points (10). Hronek leads all Detroit blueliners with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) and extended his point streak to four consecutive games.

CENTURY MARK

Raymond and Seider both played in their 100th NHL game and made the most of the moment, contributing five assists between them — three for Seider and two for Raymond.

OUT AND IN

Columbus’ Jack Roslovic missed the game with illness and was replaced by Brendan Gaunce. The Blue Jackets recalled defenseman Billy Sweezey from Cleveland of the AHL.

STREAKING

With his assist on Larkin’s goal, David Perron extended his assist/point streak to four games. Johnny Gaudreau’s assist on Jenner’s goal extended his streak to three games to give him one goal and six assists in his last seven games.

HE SAID IT

“They did exactly what they wanted to do in this building tonight.” — Blue Jackets’ Erik Gudbranson on the Red Wings.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host Nashville on Wednesday night.

Blue Jackets: Host Florida on Sunday night.