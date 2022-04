How they called it: Miguel Cabrera's 3,000th career hit

Carlos Osorio/AP

Posted at 8:08 AM, Apr 25, 2022

(WXYZ) — Television and radio calls of Miguel Cabrera's 3,000th career hit in a 13-0 Detroit Tigers win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. Tigers TV: Matt Shepard, Bally Sports Detroit "Right side, there it is! His 3,000th, the third Tiger to ever do it!" Tigers Radio: Dan Dickerson, 97.1 The Ticket "1-1, ground ball, base hit into right! 3,000 for Miguel Cabrera!" Rockies TV: Drew Goodman, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain "And there it is, hit number 3,000."

