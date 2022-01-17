Horizon roundup: Moore sparks Oakland over Purdue Fort Wayne, Cleveland State edges Detroit Mercy

Moore sparks Oakland to 76-68 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jalen Moore finished with 24 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals to propel Oakland to a 76-68 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne in Horizon League action on Saturday. Moore leads the nation in assists, averaging 8.1 assists per game.

Jamal Cain pitched in with 18 points and six boards for the Golden Grizzlies (13-4, 7-0), who won for a sixth straight time and rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to remain unbeaten in league play. Freshman Trey Townsend scored 15 and played all 40 minutes.

Jarred Godfrey paced the Mastodons (8-8, 4-4) with 25 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Cleveland State pulls away late, beats Detroit Mercy 72-70

CLEVELAND (AP) — D’Moi Hodge scored 16 points to lead four in double figures and Cleveland State pulled away late to edge Detroit Mercy 72-70 on Saturday.

Torrey Patton added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Cleveland State (11-4, 7-1 Horizon League). It was Patton’s second straight double-double and fifth for the season. Tre Gomillion added 13 points and Nathanael Jack had 12.

Antoine Davis scored 35 points on 12-of-19 shooting to lead Detroit Mercy (5-9, 3-2). Davis, Detroit Mercy's all-time scoring leader, is also the nation's top scorer with an average of 23.9 points per game.

D.J. Harvey made a pair of free throws to give the Titans a 68-66 lead with 1:15 remaining. Yahel Hill answered with a 3-pointer and then Hodge forced a turnover as the Vikings closed on a 6-2 surge.

Detroit Mercy plays at Milwaukee next Saturday. Cleveland State hosts Youngstown State on Friday.