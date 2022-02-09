Hockeytown Winterfest returning to Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 27

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings are bringing back Hockeytown Winterfest, a free festival for Red Wings fans, later this month.

It's happening at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, Feb. 27 and is free to all fans, but you should reserve a mobile ticket online.

The festival will feature indoor and outdoor activities, including ice skating on the Little Caesars Arena ice, food and drinks 25% off, interactive hockey zones, autograph signings, face painting and more.

Fans will have to reserve their ice skating opportunities ahead of time.

“We’re excited to welcome our tremendous fans back to Little Caesars Arena and The District Detroit for Hockeytown Winterfest,” said Ilitch Sports + Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer Emily Neenan. “From ice skating to face painting to autographs from legendary Red Wings players, there will be something for everyone. We’re looking forward to bringing our community together for this festive event.”

There is also a Black History Month exhibit inside the arena showcasing the history of Black players who have played for Detroit, their achievements and more.

