Williamston looking to build off a seven-win season with veteran group

(WSYM) — Williamston had just two losses in the regular season a year ago, then the Hornet's season ended abruptly in the first round of the playoffs. Williamston has made the playoffs each year since 2016, this year with a veteran group, they want more.

"The message is we have guys. We have guys. Let's work hard together, let's build a great brotherhood so that we can maximize what we have," Williamston head coach Steve Kersten said.

With a big group of seniors back for the fall, the Hornets understand the difference between close wins and losses and are focusing on it every day. They were in every game a year ago and want to be on the winning side this year.

"Our brotherhood is really good this year, so when we get in those tough spots, we all stay together and just battle," Williamston wide receiver Max McCune said.

"We are really trying to be technically sound. If we can be technically sound then we can go out there and compete every game," Williamston quarterback Jack Kindinger said.

Williamston starts the season on Thursday, August 24th at Zeeland East.