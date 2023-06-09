Williamston girl's soccer team's bid for 2nd straight state title falls short in regional final

LANSING, Mich. — The Williamston girl's soccer team's season ended as the Hornets lost to Grosse Ile 2-1 in the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division III regional finals.

Grosse Ile scored the first goal of the game and took an early 1-0 lead. It stayed that way throughout the first half. In the early part of the second half, the Red Devils' Natalie Kirk scored her second goal of the game.

With 10 minutes left in the game, Williamston scored its first goal.

The Hornets had won the Division III state title a year ago and had six seniors on this year's team.

"We have a strong group of seniors, and clearly after winning a state title and coming back here, it's disappointing. They've given so much in their three years because of COVID to this program," Williamston head coach Erin Richards said.

