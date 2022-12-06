Williamston boy's basketball looking to keep winning ways going under new head coach

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. — The Williamston boy's basketball program is coming off a D-2 state title last year. The Hornets lost a lot from that team and have nine few faces on this year's team all under first-year head coach Koji Vroom.

"It's not every day that you get to take over a program that has had the success that Williamston has had," Vroom said. "It's very exciting to step into. I think a lot of people don't know what to expect with this year's group and that's exciting for me to get to mold it and get started."

The Hornets know they got a target on their back after hanging a banner last year. The veterans on this team will have to guide some of the younger guys.

"It's a big step that I am trying to take and lead this team to a good season and repeat last year," senior guard Anthony Schellie said.

"[We want to prove] that we're still the best in the area. I think that's something that Williamston has done for the past decade, and I think we're ready to do it again," senior forward Brooks Cline said.

Williamston starts the season with Howell Tuesday night.