LANSING, Mich. — WATCH: First place in the CAAC-Blue was on the line between Grand Ledge and Waverly. The Warriors beat the Comets 66-33. Watch the highlights from the game.
Waverly takes sole possession of first place in CAAC-Blue with win over Grand Ledge
Posted at 10:31 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 22:31:09-05
Thomas Cook
Sports Reporter