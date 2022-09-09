Waverly High School football is 2-0 for the first time since 2002

LANSING, Mich. — You have to go back to 2002 to see the last time the Waverly High School football team started the season 2-0. First-year head coach DeYeya Jones has the Warriors rolling. They look to keep the momentum with another cross-town match up.

"For the young men to be 2-0, I'm just proud of those guys. I'm happy with the coaching staff that we were able to assemble. Our expectation is to go out and get a win every time we play, doesn't matter who we line up against," Jones said.

With winning can come complacency creeping in. The players discuss it at practice and stay on each other every day.

"We just try to realize that we still have better teams to play. We just have to keep improving and stay disciplined," quarterback Ronnie Spencer said.

"Just keep working, listening to your teammates, listening to coaches when it's time to listen," defensive end Jaylin Johnson said.

Waverly host Lansing School District's Everett High School Friday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m.

