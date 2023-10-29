WATCH: Neighborhood Games of the Week - Week 10

(WSYM) — WATCH: It was the first night of the high school football playoffs across the state and our FOX 47 Neighborhood Games of the Week took us to Portland for a rematch between Portland and Lansing Sexton. The Raiders advance to the district final with a 27-6 win.

East Lansing defeated conference rival Lansing Everett, 42-20. The Trojan defense helped propel East Lansing to a district final next week.

Mason proved yet again how dominant its offense is, the Bulldogs beat Linden 45-20 and will take on DeWitt next week.

Michigan Center trailed 35-28 late in the fourth quarter, before a touchdown pass by Haydyn Hynlke with 13 seconds left. The Cardinals opted to go for two and the lead, but the attempt was no good. The Cougars held on for the upset and won 35-34.

Things got exciting late in the first half of this one. Lumen Christi tried a bit of trickery that backfired, handing the ball over to Grass Lake in their own territory. The Warriors would tie things up at 14 on that drive, but Lumen Christi would score on their next drive and never look back. They won 50-14.