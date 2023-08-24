WATCH: FOX 47's Kickoff Special

(WSYM) — WATCH: Thomas Cook hosts FOX 47's Football Kickoff Special from outside of Spartan Stadium.

Over the past two weeks, we previewed twenty high school teams across the area. Tonight, we highlighted some of the best teams in the area getting you set for the start of the high school football season on Thursday, August 24th.

Michigan State gets set to start its season on Friday, September 1st. We checked in with the Spartans and heard from head coach Mel Tucker while sitting down with MSU's new Assistant Athletic Director head of Name Image and Likeness Darien Harris. Harris was also a part of the Spartans 2013 Rose Bowl team that will be honored with its 10th anniversary this fall.

Plus, we checked in on the buzz of Lions in Allen Park as they wrap up training camp and get set to kick off the NFL season on Thursday, September 7th.