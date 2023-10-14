WATCH: FOX 47 Neighborhood Games of the Week - Week 8

WATCH: Our FOX 47 Neighborhood Games of the Week was a battle of unbeaten between Lansing Sexton and Portland. The winner took the CAAC-White outright and kept its undefeated season alive. Portland won in dominating fashion, leading the entire game. The Raiders won its eighth conference title in the last nine years beating the J-Dubbs 41-0. Senior running back Caden Thelen had another big night with two rushing touchdowns. Portland looks to capture an undefeated season next week.

Holt vs. East Lansing

East Lansing remains one of the hottest teams in the area with a sixth consecutive win after starting the season 0-2. A great running attack and another stellar defensive performance the Trojans rolled to a 42-7 win over Holt. East Lansing plays Grand Ledge for a conference title next week.

DeWitt vs. Lansing Everett

Dewitt keeps playoff hopes alive with an impressive four-touchdown first quarter against Lansing Everett, and they wouldn't look back and go on to win 49-14.

East Jackson vs. Napoleon

The Pirates hosted the Trojans looking to remain unbeaten. After a big first half that saw Napoleon up 28-0, the Pirates continued to roll even in the rain. They get the senior night win 40-0.

Springport vs. Addison

Addison holding their senior night and looking to close out their season at home with a win. Early opportunities put the Panthers up big by halftime, and they never looked back. They win big on a big night, 84-26.

Food Truck shines bright at Lansing Sexton

High school football is an event like no other. One thing that has helped unite fans, especially in this cold October weather is warm food. J.W. Sexton does things a little differently. Instead of your typical nachos and popcorn, they have a soul food, food truck. Nick Bradley owner of Finger Lickn Chicken and Fish, serves up good eats and good times at every home game.