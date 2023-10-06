WATCH: FOX 47 Neighborhood Games of the Week - Week 7

WATCH: Our FOX 47 Neighborhood Games of the Week takes us to Michigan Center. Michigan Center is hosting Napolean as both teams are undefeated in conference play. The winner of tonight's game is in a great spot to win the Cascades Conference- East. Thomas Cook talked with Cardinals head coach Troy Allen before the game.

Plus, we will be at games across your neighborhood tonight:

Hastings at Parma Western

Addison at Hanover-Horton

Williamston at Haslett

St. Johns at Mason

We will have complete coverage Friday night on FOX 47 News at 10 p.m.

*This page will be updated throughout the night*