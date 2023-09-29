Watch Now
WATCH: FOX 47 Neighborhood Games of the Week - Week 6

Interview with Pewamo-Westphalia head coach Jeremy Miller
Posted at 6:09 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 18:09:10-04

(WSYM) — WATCH: Our FOX 47 Neighborhood Games of the Week takes us to Pewamo-Westphalia for a rivalry game against Fowler. The two schools are separated by just 10 miles of cornfields. Pewamo-Westphalia had won seven straight match-ups before last year's game when Fowler won 20-16. We talked with Pewamo-Westphalia head coach Jeremy Miller before the game.

Other games we will be at tonight:
Lansing Everett at East Lansing
Grand Ledge at DeWitt
Williamston at St. Johns
Mason at Lansing Eastern

**This page will be updated throughout the night**

