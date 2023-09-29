WATCH: FOX 47 Neighborhood Games of the Week - Week 6

(WSYM) — WATCH: Our FOX 47 Neighborhood Games of the Week takes us to Pewamo-Westphalia for a rivalry game against Fowler. The two schools are separated by just 10 miles of cornfields. Pewamo-Westphalia had won seven straight match-ups before last year's game when Fowler won 20-16. We talked with Pewamo-Westphalia head coach Jeremy Miller before the game.

Other games we will be at tonight:

Lansing Everett at East Lansing

Grand Ledge at DeWitt

Williamston at St. Johns

Mason at Lansing Eastern

**This page will be updated throughout the night**