WATCH: Fox 47 Neighborhood Games of the Week - Week 2

WATCH: Our Fox 47 Neighborhood Game of the Week hosted by Thomas Cook from DeWitt for our marquee matchup between DeWitt and Mason. The Bulldogs got the best of the Panthers 42-23. Cason Carswell and AJ Martel both had three touchdowns for Mason as they move to 2-0, and DeWitt falls to 1-1. Mason got off to an early start and got up 35-0 before DeWitt scored late in the second quarter. Both teams traded touchdowns in the second half but after Mason's big lead, they cruised in the second half.

We also had highlights from games across your neighborhoods.