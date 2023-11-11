WATCH: FOX 47 Neighborhood Games of the Week - Week 12

WATCH: Our Fox 47 Neighborhood Games of the Week took us to East Lansing for a regional title game between the Trojans and Byron Center. East Lansing would get down 6-0 in the game and be trailing at half. In the final 30 minutes, East Lansing's offense came to life. Big play after big play helped East Lansing to its first regional title since 2007 beating Byron Center 42-20.

Mason vs. Walled Lake Western

Mason playing Walled Lake Western in a rematch from week eight. The Bulldogs won the first time around 30-7. Game two was much closer. Mason pulls it out in overtime with Kaleb Parrish hauled in the game-winning touchdown. The Bulldogs advance to the semi-finals for the third straight year 44-41.

Haslett vs. Goodrich

Haslett's season comes to a close as Goodrich wins 24-17. Kory Amachree had an 84-yard kick-off return for a touchdown.

Portland vs. Niles

In a low-scoring game, Dominic Novara and Caden Thelen each had touchdowns. Portland won 21-14

Clinton vs. Lumen Christi

Both these teams came into the matchup with just one loss. The Redwolves held an 8-7 lead at halftime, but a big second half for Lumen Christi propelled them to the win. They move on after winning 21-14.

Three area teams play on Saturday:

Zeeland West vs. Parma Western

Ovid-Elsie vs. Constantine

Pewamo-Westphalia vs. North Muskegon