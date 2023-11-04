WATCH: FOX 47 Neighborhood Games of the Week - Week 11

WATCH: Our FOX 47 Neighborhood Games of the Week took us to Mason for a rematch between Mason and DeWitt with a district championship. The Panthers took the ball, went right down the field, and scored a touchdown to take an early 7-0. Mason didn't look back after, scoring 42 unanswered points and winning 42-7. Senior running back A.J. Martel had another big night around the ground and senior wide receiver Cole Ries had two touchdowns. Mason wins its third straight district title and will play Walled Lake Western next week.

Bath vs. Pewamo-Westphalia

Pewamo-Westphalia captured another district crown. Senior quarterback Dylan May cashed in for a one-yard touchdown run to take an early 7-0 lead. May rushed in another 20-yard touchdown as the Pirates took a commanding 14-0 and won 42-13.

Lansing Catholic vs. Ovid-Elsie

Ovid-Elsie beats Lansing Catholic 42-13. They get revenge from last year's district title game. It's Ovid-Elsie's first district title since 2010, behind two touchdowns from Clayton Fruchey.

Stevensville Lakeshore vs. Parma Western

Western led 21-0 at halftime after a pick-six late in the first half. They didn't look back after that. The Panthers won 38-20 and will host Zeeland West next week.

Napoleon vs. Jackson Lumen Christ

With both these teams coming in with just one loss, this game was bound to be a good one. Lumen Christi didn't play their best, but it was still enough to propel them to a 26-0 victory. The Titans will host Clinton next week for regionals.

Lakeland vs. East Lansing

East Lansing wins a second straight district title beating Lakeland behind a second half on the ground as the Trojans roll to a big win 35-7.

Portland and Haslett also won district championships and will play next week as well.