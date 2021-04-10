Tri-Unity Christian takes Detroit Dougalss to the wire in state title game

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Tri-Unity Christian led for much of the first half against Detroit Douglass in the division 4 state championship game before falling to the Hurricanes 47-41.

Douglass closed the first half on a 9-0 run capped by a deep three from Michigan State signee Pierre Brooks II, for a 22-19 lead at the break.

"I think the key was the beginning of the second half and we had to play catch up," Tri-Unity Christian head coach Mark Keeler said. "Once we had to start playing catch up it definitely impacted how you approach a team like that because their talent is obvious."

The Defenders trailed by as many as 11 early in the fourth before rallying to within 3 with 1:03 to play.

Tri-Unity was led by junior guard Brady Titus who scored a game-high 21 points.

The Defenders graduate four seniors in Jaden Ophoff, Austric Treece, Derek Rowalander and James Eerdmans.

"Just having their trust and bonding with them," Titus said about the seniors. "I love those guys and I have no words for you, I couldn't be anymore excited to have played with them."

Brooks II finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, Javantae Randle added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Hurricanes.