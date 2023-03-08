The story of Lansing Catholic's 'Willy Stats'

There’s been one familiar face within the Lansing Catholic athletic community for as long as anyone can remember. In 1963, when Bill Richardson was still a student, he kept stats for what is now Lansing Catholic.

"The community surrounds him with opens arms and love because of what he gives back to us," Lansing Catholic Atheltic Director Ken Hintze said.

"I mean he's a legend in my mind. I think a lot of people around here will say the same thing," Lansing Catholic boys basketball coach Jake Bullock said.

He calls it a hobby, maybe mixed with a little obsession and a lot of dedication. Richardson is known by his nickname, 'Willy Stats.'

"Every player who didn't play offensive line I've got their stats. I figured about 1,000 individuals," Richardson said.

"Willy Stats, why do they call him that? And then you find out the guy literally has every stat in the history of Lansing Catholic," Bullock said.

The only break he’s ever gotten was the decade he served in the National Guard including a stint in Iraq.

"I'm working 12 days in a row every month, so I guess football and basketball are going to have to take a back seat here," Richardson said.

Once he returned in 2010, he's been full go. Last year the Cougars brought back their Hall of Fame and Willy was inducted.

"That was awesome and the coolest thing was Ken (Hintze) said if it wasn't for Willy we wouldn't have a hall of fame," Richardson said.

Nothing has slowed Richardson down to this point but Parkinson’s disease among other health issues are starting to take their toll.

"You don't realize how much you use your left hand when you're writing," Richardson said. "But I'm just going to do it as long as I can."

If the past 40 years are any indication, he won’t be stopping anytime soon.