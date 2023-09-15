SCOREBOARD: FOX 47 Neighborhood Games of the Week - Week 4

(WSYM) — Our FOX 47 Neighborhood Games of the Week brings up to Lansing Sexton for a CAAC-White matchup of undefeated teams between Sexton and Charlotte. Heading into the night there is a three-way tie for first in the CAAC-White with Portland. Due to an early start time between the J-Dubbs and Orioles, we will be doing our FOX 47 Neighborhood Games of the Week from Mason as the Bulldogs host Williamston on homecoming in a CAAC-Red matchup.
Catch all the action tonight at 10:45 on FOX 47 News.
Here are the other games our FOX 47 team will be at:
East Lansing vs. DeWitt
Grand Ledge vs. Waverly
Dansville v. Pewamo-Westphalia
Bath vs. Fowler
Other notable games:
CAAC-Blue
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix vs. Lansing Everett, 6 pm
Holt vs. Okemos
CAAC-Red
St. Johns vs. Fowlerville
Lansing Eastern vs. Haslett
CAAC-White
Olivet vs. Ionia
Eaton Rapids vs. Lansing Catholic
Lake Odessa Lakewood vs. Portland
CMAC
Chesaning vs. Laingsburg
Galena (IL) vs. Saranac
*This page will be updated throughout the night*