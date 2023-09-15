Watch Now
SCOREBOARD: FOX 47 Neighborhood Games of the Week - Week 4

Posted at 5:26 PM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 17:26:15-04

(WSYM) — Our FOX 47 Neighborhood Games of the Week brings up to Lansing Sexton for a CAAC-White matchup of undefeated teams between Sexton and Charlotte. Heading into the night there is a three-way tie for first in the CAAC-White with Portland. Due to an early start time between the J-Dubbs and Orioles, we will be doing our FOX 47 Neighborhood Games of the Week from Mason as the Bulldogs host Williamston on homecoming in a CAAC-Red matchup.

Catch all the action tonight at 10:45 on FOX 47 News.

Here are the other games our FOX 47 team will be at:

East Lansing vs. DeWitt
Grand Ledge vs. Waverly
Dansville v. Pewamo-Westphalia

Bath vs. Fowler

Other notable games:

CAAC-Blue
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix vs. Lansing Everett, 6 pm
Holt vs. Okemos

CAAC-Red

St. Johns vs. Fowlerville

Lansing Eastern vs. Haslett

CAAC-White

Olivet vs. Ionia
Eaton Rapids vs. Lansing Catholic
Lake Odessa Lakewood vs. Portland

CMAC
Chesaning vs. Laingsburg
Galena (IL) vs. Saranac

*This page will be updated throughout the night*

