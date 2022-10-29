Portland knocks off Olivet 21-14 in the first round of MHSAA playoffs

Portland knocks off Olivet in the opening round of the MHSAA Division 5 playoffs 21-14.

Olivet started the scoring in the first as Bo Lincoln connected with Brody Lehman for the score.

The Raiders would respond as Mark Nobis found Christopher Battley in the endzone for the 23-yard score.

The Raiders' Drew Miller capped off the scoring with a 5-yard score to make it 14-7 at the half.

Brock Peters' team pulled out all the stops running a trick play to score on a 42-yard pass play closing the gap to 21-14 in the thrid quarter.

But, the Raider's defense got a stop when they needed to as Miller picked off Lincoln to seal the win 21-14.