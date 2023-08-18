Portland football hopes to stay humble this season

PORTLAND, Mich. — The Portland High School football team won 10 games last season, but the group's main focus is staying humble and not getting too high or too low.

"We only have 32 kids on the team, but I feel like they all can play, we're gonna be able to sub people in and injuries shouldn't shut us down," head coach John Novara said.

Players say off-season workouts created a tight bond between the Raiders, and that got everybody invested in the team's success.

"We have football four days out the week. We just lift, we try to build bonds and get stronger and better," safety Caden Thelen said.

And on the field, the goal is to take that bond and turn it into wins and leave a lasting legacy.

"It's amazing, it's gonna hit me quick obviously, I'm just trying do my role, be a good leader, show good attitude and put in the hard work," Thelen said.

Portland will play it's first game on the road at Ovid-Elise Aug. 24.

