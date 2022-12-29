Portland basketball remembering Jason Goerge's impact on and off the court

PORTLAND, Mich. — For all his life Jason George was around sports. He loved to coach. He was the boy's varsity coach for the past three seasons at Portland.

"He was amazing. He just loved the game of basketball," His son Jamison Goerge said.

"He was the first person to give his player a hug," His brother Nathan Goerge said.

Jason was set to start his fourth season this winter. In September he suddenly passed away at the age of 48.

"I don't think you can truly put it into words, just memories," Jamison said.

The memories the two shared on the court. Jamison's senior year he played for his dad at Fowler.

"It was awesome, the way one of my friends described it at the funeral was like your dad was like my second father," Jamison said.

After his death, a part of Jamison's love for basketball was missing. He has since started coaching with his uncle, Jason's brother, at Fowler.

"It's bittersweet. I love the fact that I am coaching with him but the reason I am coaching with him is sad," Nathan said.

Luke Pohl has taken over the Portland program. He knew Jason well from their time coaching against one another. The two worked on a can drive together one year. It’s a memory that sticks with him.

"He just said absolutely, you can count on us and I was extremely impressed especially with us being rivals. He was a real high school kind of guy. He loved high school sports," Pohl said.

A love that carries on in his memory.

"I think we've come together with the guys around here," Point guard Marc Nobis said.

As Jamison steps onto the court with his initialed shoes, it's right where his dad would want him to be.

"Right after the national anthem we use to always shake hands and I still give a handshake and point to the sky hoping he'll help us out. But I do feel that he's there," Jamison said.

The Portland boy's basketball will begin wearing a patch on their jerseys to remember all that he did for them.