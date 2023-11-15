Pewamo-Westphalia was looking to continue its run in the volleyball state tournament. The Pirates were state champions a year ago and taking on Kalamazoo Christian in the state quarterfinals. The Pirates season comes to a close at the hands of Kalamazoo Christian in straight sets. The Pirates ended the season 50-3-2.
Pewamo-Westphalia's bid for second straight volleyball state title falls short in quarterfinals
Posted at 11:44 PM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 23:44:44-05
