WESTPHALIA, Mich. — It was senior night at Pewamo-Westphalia as the Pirates looked for an 8th straight conference title. Bath was eyeing a win over P.W. for the first time since 2000.

P.W. got off to a 27-0 lead and then tacked on another touchdown right before half as Dylan May hit Gabe Miller for the score.

The Bees got on the board as Max Parry recovered a fumble in the endzone making it 34-6.

The Pirates would tack on a few more scores to take it by a final of 41-12.