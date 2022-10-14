Pewamo-Westphalia could win a share of the CMAC with a win Friday night

WESTPHALIA, Mich. — The Pewamo-Westphalia High School football team can win a share of another conference championship with a win Friday night. Conference championships have become a yearly event for the Pirates, but a win is needed on Friday to get another one.

"The biggest challenge will be to just keep getting better. I know it sounds kind of cliche but we talk to the guys about the fact that we just have to get better every single week," head coach Jeremy Miller said.

Miller’s teams don’t lose much. This Pirates' team has had three losses this year, and it’s unlike them. But, it's a young team with a lot still to prove.

"It's a great opportunity, we have to take advantage of what we can get this year. We're a young team, we keep on learning and keep on getting better throughout the season," linebacker Gavin Nurenberg said.

Pewamo-Westphalia hosts Bath Friday night at 7 p.m.