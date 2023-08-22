Olivet moves to the CAAC-White, expectations remain the same

(WSYM) — Olivet has moved over the CAAC-White this year making it now an eight-team division. The Eagles also bump down a division from D-5 to D-6. Olivet has made the playoffs each year since 2008. Despite all the changes, don't expect the play on the field or the expectations to change in Olivet.

"Some of the first things that we talked about was the change in the conference. We're also going down a division, size wise we dropped in student enrollment. We know the challenge of the league that we are going into, the talent of football, the coaching. It's been a conversation quite a few times," Olivet head coach Gabe Priddy said,

After a playoff run that ended in a heartbreaker, Olivet is retooling with younger guys. They hope to carry on the winning tradition that has been built over the years.

"I don't think we lost a lot of our talent because we have a bunch of new guys willing to step up and work hard. I think we are going to be better this year, I think that every year," Olivet linebacker Landon Boss said.

"There are bigger schools than us but we are going to go in and play with everything we've got," Olivet quarterback Patrick Priesman said.

Olivet hosts Chippewa Hills to start the season on Friday, August 25th.