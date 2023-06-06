Olivet beats Grand Ledge to win first-ever Diamond Classic title

The 61st rendition of the Diamond Classic featured two of the best teams in the area in Grand Ledge and Olivet. The Comets have won more Diamond Classic titles than any other team while the Eagles were looking for their first in school history.

Grand Ledge started the scoring in the bottom first. Caleb Estrada tripled to give the Comets a 1-0 lead. Grand Ledge added another run in the bottom of the second to take a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the third, the Olivet offense came to life. Lalo Aguirre hit a two-run double down the right field line and we had a tie game.

The score would stay the same until the sixth inning when Charlie Anderson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Olivet added another run later in the inning on a sacrifice fly from Jake Miller.

The Comets added a run in the bottom half of the inning but that's as close as they would get. Olivet's Cam Fraizer went the distance on the mound, pitching seven innings giving up just two runs.

Olivet wins its first Diamond Classic title 4-3. Cam Fraizer was named the tournament's most valuable player. Grand Ledge's season comes to a close. Olivet won its district on Saturday and will play in the regional semi-final on Wednesday.