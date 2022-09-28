Okemos High School forfeits the rest of its varsity football games

OKEMOS, Mich. — The Okemos High School varsity football program has forfeited the remained of its games for the 2022 season, the school announced Tuesday night.

In the release, the school says, "We have sustained many injuries, and the majority of our roster remains juniors and sophomores with varying levels of experience. Our players will focus the rest of their year on skill acquisition and learning the fundamentals."

Okemos plans to play four more junior varsity games this year with the first one being this Thursday against Holland. The school says, "Our head coach, Efe Scott-Emuakpor, has the unwavering support of administration and players. We know that he and his coaching staff are the right people to move our program forward."