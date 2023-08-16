Okemos' day-by-day focus as turnaround continues

(WSYM) — Efe Scott-Emuakpor took over an Oekmos program that hadn't won a game in two years. Last year was a challenge for him. He knew it would be but is something he embraces. Going out to practice this year feels different than last year, numbers are up, players are stronger and the resurgence can be felt.

"We're just focusing on the individual day. We are trying to get better every single day and taking it a step at a time. We are not worried about the results, the results will take care of themselves," Scott-Emuakpor said.

Okemos had to drop down to a junior varsity schedule to finish last year. The goal of doing that was to help prepare the young players for a tougher varsity schedule this year.

"For this being my senior year. I'm really hoping for a better year than last year," Senior wide receiver Dominic Eastman said.

"It definitely helped just keeping the season going and helping us compete. It would mean a lot to everyone to turn around the football program," Safety Joey Regan said.

Oekmos starts the season against St. Johns on Thursday, August 24th.