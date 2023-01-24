Okemos beats Waverly to take top spot in the CAAC-Blue

WATCH: Highlights between Okemos and Waverly boys' basketball teams.

Okemos came into play tonight with just one loss all year, the Wolves were looking to defend their home court. On the other hand, Waverly was undefeated in the conference and eyeing another statement win.

Okemos would get out to an early lead, K.J. Tobert got into the lane and had a nice finish in the first half. Waverly would respond as Darrius Welch snuck inside for a layup. Right before half freshman Colin Walton threw down a crazy two-handed dunk and the Wolves had a 21-11 lead at the break. In the second half, Waverly cut into the lead but Okemos was too much holding on to win 48-41.